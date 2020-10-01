Sections
E-Paper
Home / It's Viral / Bored of online Ludo? How about this DIY version with vegetables?

Bored of online Ludo? How about this DIY version with vegetables?

“Online version is so outdated,” says the caption shared by RJ Abhinav on Instagram.

Updated: Oct 01, 2020 16:12 IST

By Amrita Kohli, Hindustan Times New Delhi

DIY Ludo, what do you think about it? (Instagram/@rjabhinavv)

With so many people staying at home, many have turned to board games to pass time. There are also those who downloaded online games to play with friends and family. Ludo is among those games that has kept people busy during the lockdowns. However, if you’re among those who now feel bored of the same old version of the game, how about giving it a little twist?

A video shared on Instagram shows a family’s DIY version of Ludo. Instead of the usual paper or plastic board, the video shows the family’s DIY board drawn on the floor. As for the tokens, they are seen using vegetables.

“Online version is so outdated,” says the caption shared by RJ Abhinav on Instagram.

The video will definitely make you laugh out loud and may even prompt you to tag a family member, asking them if they’ll be interesting in trying this version with you. Take a look:



Posted a day ago, the video has collected over 1.6 lakh likes - and counting. People have shared several comments on the video.

“Organic Ludo,” jokes an individual. “100% natural Ludo,” adds another.

“Let’s try this,” posted someone tagging their friends. In fact, many have tagged others to watch the video.

One individual even suggested, “End mein jis colour ki goti jeeti wo banegi (Which ever token wins is the vegetable that’ll be cooked)”.

What do you think about the video? Will you be trying it?

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Rahul Gandhi detained on way to Hathras; says pushed, hit with lathi by cops
Oct 01, 2020 17:03 IST
China’s resurrection of 1959 LAC claim may be first step. India preps for fallout
Oct 01, 2020 12:37 IST
Last nail in the coffin of Yogi government: Randeep Singh Surjewala
Oct 01, 2020 16:55 IST
Key witness surfaces in Balrampur gang-rape case, 2 arrested
Oct 01, 2020 16:40 IST

latest news

Skechers India launches ‘Go Like Never Before’ campaign with its first brand ambassador Siddhant Chaturvedi
Oct 01, 2020 17:41 IST
Work with honesty, meet deadlines: Haryana chief secretary to officials
Oct 01, 2020 17:38 IST
Parties still shy of big ‘ticket’ change for women in Bihar
Oct 01, 2020 17:37 IST
After Rohtang, more high-altitude tunnels on Manali-Leh highway
Oct 01, 2020 17:36 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.