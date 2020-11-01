Sections
Bosco the penguin takes its favourite toy back to nest, steals hearts along the way

Shared on Twitter, a clip shows Bosco, carefully carrying a tiny pumpkin bucket in his beak and waddling towards its nest.

Updated: Nov 01, 2020, 20:52 IST

By Srimoyee Chowdhury, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The image shows Bosco with his pumpkin shaped tiny bucket. (Twitter@shedd_aquarium)

Penguins are beyond adorable. Period. And this video of Bosco the penguin is a pleasant addition to that category. A delightful resident of Shedd aquarium, USA Bosco is winning netizens’ hearts with its cute antics. Chances are the black and white coated bird will win you over too.

Shared on Twitter, a clip shows Bosco carefully carrying a tiny pumpkin bucket in his beak and waddling towards its nest.

“Waddling towards Halloween weekend like Wellington’s offspring, Bosco! Penguins will sometimes take items like toys back to their nest areas when they take a liking to them,” reads the caption alongside the clip.

Take a look at the adorable video:

Posted on October 31, the clip has garnered over 64,000 views along with more than 3,400 likes. People couldn’t stop gushing at the adorable penguin and showered their love in the form of heart emojis in the post’s comments section.

What are your thoughts on this cute video?

