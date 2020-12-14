Boy missing for 10 years re-united with family with help of face recognition tool DARPAN

Sections
Telangana police used the face recognition tool they had developed to match photographs of missing children with those of children found in children’s homes across the country.

Updated: Dec 14, 2020, 18:12 IST

By Press Trust of India | Posted by: Sanya Budhiraja, Hyderabad

The image shows a family. (Representative image) (Unsplash)

A boy, who had gone missing from his house in 2010, has been traced with the help of the face recognition tool -- DARPAN -- and re-united with his family.

The boy from Madhya Pradesh was found at a children’s home in Howrah, West Bengal, a press release said here.

He went missing on October 7, 2010 from Jabalpur in Madhya Pradesh and was spotted by Hooghly police, who admitted him to the home on October 21, 2010.

Telangana police used the face recognition tool they had developed to match photographs of missing children with those of children found in children’s homes across the country.



The boy was found in March this year, state Additional Director General of Police (ADGP), Women Safety Wing, Swati Lakra said.

The Telangana police alerted their Jabalpur counterparts, who in turn informed the parents of the child.

They went to the home and identified their son, the release said.

In view of COVID-19 lockdown, the child has been handed over to his father only on December 12 by the West Bengal police.

