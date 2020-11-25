Boy writes to Santa, asks if God ‘loves him for being gay’. Tweet will leave you emotional

The letter of the kid has now prompted people to shared all sorts of emotional replies (representational image). (Unsplash)

Writing letters to Santa is a Christmas tradition loved by thousands of children. In fact, United States Postal Service (USPS), each year, also runs a special program called the Operation Santa. In this, kids from all over America write to Santa about their wishes. The letters are then posted on the UPSC website and later picked by good Samaritans who reply to the mails that are addressed to the ‘North Pole.’ This year too several young believers have sent in their letters to Santa, but one of them has left people emotional.

The letter was posted on the USPS website. It, however, came into began going viral after it was shared on Twitter. “This letter to Santa broke my heart,” Nancy Cruz-Garcia wrote while sharing an image of the letter.

“Dear Santa, do you support the LGBTQ community and if you can speak to God can you tell him I love him and if he loves me for being gay. Thank you. Love Will,” reads the letter.

Since being shared, the post has gathered over two lakh likes. It has accumulated numerous responses from people. From calling Will “Precious” to writing how the post has left them emotional, the responses were varied.

“I am cry reading all these letters. Kids are so precious. I can’t,” wrote a Twitter user. “Who do I have to fight for this little one? I came here to fight. I am in shambles,” expressed another and shared this GIF:

There were also some who posted other letters from the USPS site. An individual also asked if there was any way he could help one of the kids. To which, another replied with a link where one can register to adopt a letter written by a kid. Take a look at the conversation here:

Here are some of the other posts by people:

