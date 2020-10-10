Sections
E-Paper
Home / It's Viral / Brahma Kamal flowers bloom in Chamoli, Uttarakhand. Video wows people

Brahma Kamal flowers bloom in Chamoli, Uttarakhand. Video wows people

In the upper areas of Rudraprayag district of Uttarakhand, Brahmakamal has continued to bloom in large numbers around Nandikund in the off-season in October.

Updated: Oct 10, 2020 20:29 IST

By Asian News International | Posted By: Trisha Sengupta, Chamoli Uttrakhand

The image shows Brahmakamal flowers. (Twitter/ANI)

Brahma Kamal flowers, which used to bloom from August to mid-September, are now blooming in Garhwal of Chamoli district, Uttarakhand in October due to climate change.

In the upper areas of Rudraprayag district of Uttarakhand, Brahmakamal has continued to bloom in large numbers around Nandikund in the off-season in October.

Although the first snowfall of this season has caused a little damage to the Brahmakamal plants, it is still flowering in huge numbers.

ANI took to Twitter to share a video of the flowers which has now wowed people:



“Wow... too wow,” wrote a Twitter user and a few more expressed the same feeling. “Amazing,” commented another. “Beauty,” said a third.

According to Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) of the Kedarnath Forest Division, Amit Kanwar, “Brahmakamal is blooming in October due to climate change.”

He said, “Due to no human movement in Bugyal areas, the exploitation of Brahma Kamals has lessened. It may also result in good yields of Brahma Kamal in the future as well.”

He had travelled to Tungnath, Nandikund, and Bansi Narayan as part of a 5-member team to inspect the areas.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Karauli priest’s family, villagers end protest after compensation assurance
Oct 10, 2020 20:26 IST
Gandhis, Shatrughan Sinha among Cong’s star campaigners for phase 1 of Bihar polls
Oct 10, 2020 19:59 IST
PM Modi, Amit Shah at BJP CEC meet to decide candidates for Bihar polls
Oct 10, 2020 20:15 IST
To counter oppn’s posers, BJP releases songs on Nitish govt’s achievements
Oct 10, 2020 20:50 IST

latest news

Witerati: The big fat lame excuse bloom of Zoom
Oct 10, 2020 20:53 IST
News updates from Hindustan Times at 9 pm: BJP holds CEC meeting to decide candidates for Bihar polls and all the latest news
Oct 10, 2020 20:52 IST
Noida: 55-year-old man from J&K goes missing
Oct 10, 2020 20:51 IST
Noida: News channel files case against fake account of journalist
Oct 10, 2020 20:49 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.