Brahma Kamal flowers bloom in Chamoli, Uttarakhand. Video wows people

Brahma Kamal flowers, which used to bloom from August to mid-September, are now blooming in Garhwal of Chamoli district, Uttarakhand in October due to climate change.

In the upper areas of Rudraprayag district of Uttarakhand, Brahmakamal has continued to bloom in large numbers around Nandikund in the off-season in October.

Although the first snowfall of this season has caused a little damage to the Brahmakamal plants, it is still flowering in huge numbers.

ANI took to Twitter to share a video of the flowers which has now wowed people:

“Wow... too wow,” wrote a Twitter user and a few more expressed the same feeling. “Amazing,” commented another. “Beauty,” said a third.

According to Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) of the Kedarnath Forest Division, Amit Kanwar, “Brahmakamal is blooming in October due to climate change.”

He said, “Due to no human movement in Bugyal areas, the exploitation of Brahma Kamals has lessened. It may also result in good yields of Brahma Kamal in the future as well.”

He had travelled to Tungnath, Nandikund, and Bansi Narayan as part of a 5-member team to inspect the areas.