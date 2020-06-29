Sections
Brave goose refuses to give in to cows trying to scare it. Watch

Updated: Jun 29, 2020 18:00 IST

By Srimoyee Chowdhury, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The brave goose stands its ground against the bullying and refuses to budge. (Twitter/@Dipanshu Kabra)

Lessons taken from nature are among the best ones and this brave goose refusing to get scared by a bunch of cows is one such example. Though an old clip, the entertaining video has resurfaced on Twitter and has piqued people’s attention.

Shared on Twitter by IPS officer Dipanshu Kabra, the clip shows a goose approaching a herd of cows when one tries to scare it into backing off. As the clip goes on, the cows continue to try and intimidate the goose. However, the brave goose stands its ground against the bullying and refuses to budge.

“There’s no illusion greater than fear,” reads the wise caption.

Take a look at the clip:



Posted on June 29, the clip has garnered over 50,000 views and tons of comments from netizens posting that size doesn’t matter when one has courage to face difficulties.

“You need the courage to stand against a strong opposition. Then the result is that the opposition also sees you as strong as he is,” writes a Twitter user. “From this video, we learn that the person who took the risk in life has progressed,” says another.

“Don’t underestimate small things,” comments a third.

What do you think of this brave goose?

