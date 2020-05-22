Sections
Home / It's Viral / ‘Break the Chain’ cartoon campaign inaugurated by Kerala health minister talks about social distancing and more

‘Break the Chain’ cartoon campaign inaugurated by Kerala health minister talks about social distancing and more

A number of well-known cartoonists participated in the event and painted cartoons on walls to spread awareness amongst people about the campaign.

Updated: May 22, 2020 12:06 IST

By Asian News International | Posted by: Srimoyee Chowdhury, Thiruvananthapuram Kerala

The campaign’s slogan is ‘SMS’, which stands for - wash hands using soap or sanitiser, wear masks and keep social distancing. (ANI)

Health Minister K K Shailaja inaugurated the Kerala Cartoon Academy’s ‘Break the Chain’ campaign on Thursday.

The campaign’s slogan is ‘SMS’, which stands for - wash hands using soap or sanitiser, wear masks and keep social distancing.

A number of well-known cartoonists participated in the event and painted cartoons on walls to spread awareness amongst people about the campaign.

Appreciating the academy’s initiative, the health minister said, “The academy has introduced the campaign in five cities as of now and is spreading awareness with the help of this campaign. Further, they will continue in all major cities.”



Dr Mohammad Asheel, Executive Director of Social Security Mission said, “In the first phase, 14 cities in 14 districts are selected to complete cartoon drawings. In the next phase, it will be extended to 28 cities.”

During the campaign, the minister also talked about the COVID-19 spread. “Now new COVID-19 positive cases have been reported after more people came to Kerala. We should be careful and prevent it from spreading,” she told ANI.

“Though the world has approved of our protocol, standard operating methods and quarantine methods, the number of patients will increase in the coming days. To prevent the spread of COVID-19, we have to follow the quarantine protocol strictly. Committees under ward members in local bodies should monitor people in quarantine. Otherwise, our state will be in a problematic situation. People should follow the directions of the health department and the Chief Minister. The CM has said that we will survive this situation. We should stand together and co-operate with the government to fight against COVID-19,” she added. (ANI)

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

2 Union ministers, three ex-ministers ‘eminent members’ of Delhi Gymkhana
May 22, 2020 12:18 IST
Tripura Class 10 and 12 pending exams to start from June 5
May 22, 2020 12:13 IST
Cyclone Amphan: PM Modi arrives in Kolkata, to take stock of situation
May 22, 2020 12:12 IST
Man returns home after 27 years to find parents, wife dead
May 22, 2020 12:11 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.