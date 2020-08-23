Sections
Bride and groom serve their wedding reception food at a local shelter. Couple’s act of kindness impresses netizens

Melanie and Tyler Tapajna served the meals at the Laura’s Home Women’s Crisis Center in their wedding gown and suit.

Updated: Aug 23, 2020 17:39 IST

By Sanya Budhiraja, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The image shows Melanie and Tyler Tapajna. (Facebook/@thecitymission)

Some may agree with us when we say that happiness only multiplies when shared with others. Now, a newlywed couple from Cleveland, Ohio is exemplifying that notion and that too very sweetly.

This album was shared on Facebook on August 16 from, a non-profit charity organization, The City Mission’s profile. The images were shared alongside a descriptive post.

“These newlyweds are here to make your day! When Melanie and Tyler’s formal wedding reception was canceled due to COVID-19, they decided not only to donate their reception food to our guests at Laura’s Home, but also to serve the meal in their gown and suit!” it read. The caption further went on to say, “We pray this amazing couple is blessed immensely in their marriage, and thank them for inviting our guests to their wedding feast”.

The images show the couple interacting with residents of Laura’s Home Women’s Crisis Center while serving them food. Check out the photographs that are melting many netizens’ hearts below:



Since being shared on Facebook, this post has created quite a buzz. The album currently has over 150 shares and nearly 100 comments.

Here is what Facebook users had to say about the post. One person said, “Wow! God will bless them three-fold for such an act of love”. Another individual wrote, “Absolutely beautiful”.

“I have to say, this is one of the most amazing things I’ve seen in a long time! The donation alone was fantastic, but the participation makes it even more amazing! Many blessings to the happy couple and many prayers to all this helped!” read one comment under the post.

What are your thoughts on this act of kindness and the sweet post?

