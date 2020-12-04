Bride tests positive for coronavirus 3 days before wedding, undeterred gets married in safe Tangled-inspired ceremony

The image shows the bride sitting on the second-story window of a house while the groom is standing on the ground. (Instagram/@jesscaste)

A bride, with just three days to her big day, tested positive for Covid-19. Undeterred, however, she decided to go forward with the wedding but in a unique, and of course, safe way. Her story has now won people over, and it may very well leave you with a huge smile on your face too.

Hailing from California, the couple Patrick Delgado and Lauren Jimenez had everything set for their big day when they faced this setback. Thanks to a brilliant Tangled-inspired idea, Jimenez ended up saying ‘I do’ to Delgado while staying far away from the rest of the party, including her groom.

Jessica Jackson, who is a professional photographer, shared this story on Instagram, along with images of the happy couple.

“What do you do if you test positive three days before your wedding, but everyone else around you is negative? Let’s up the stakes: your marriage license expires on your wedding day and the county is closed, so you don’t know when you’ll be able to get married!” Jackson wrote. Then she added how they got inspired by the idea of the movie Tangled to create a beautiful wedding where Jimenez could marry the love of your life while quarantining.

The pictures she shared show how the bride stayed in the second story of a house while the groom was on the ground. They held onto two ends of a long rope as a symbol of their commitment to each other to be together, forever.

Jackson, in the post’s caption, also explained how despite the rough circumstances the duo “exchanged vows, rings, and an undying love for one another.”

She concluded her post by writing how much the couple inspires her with their positive attitude. “I seriously love you guys so much and your positive attitude to make the best out of every situation inspires me!” she added.

Take a look at the entire post:

Since being shared, the post has gathered tons of much-deserved appreciative comments from people.

“Omg this is amazing! So happy they still got married!!” wrote an Instagram user. “This made my cry with joy. How beautiful,” expressed another. “Wow. This is amazing! Love will win 2020!!!” shared a third.

What do you think of this beautiful story?

Also Read | Man undergoing Covid-19 treatment says ‘I do’ in hospital. Video of the moment is heartening