Sections
Home / It's Viral / Bridger, the boy who saved his sister from a dog attack, posts a challenge. You may want to participate

Bridger, the boy who saved his sister from a dog attack, posts a challenge. You may want to participate

Bridger and his family present #TheBridgerChallenge and ask others to be heroes.

Updated: Aug 12, 2020 22:15 IST

By Amrita Kohli, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Bridger holding up a card which explains the challenge. (Instagram/@nicolenoelwalker)

Bridger, a six-year-old, won millions of hearts for his brave and selfless act of saving his sister from a dog attack. He has been called a hero, a title rightfully bestowed upon him. But now Bridger is asking others to be heroes as well.

In a video, shared on Instagram by his aunt Nikki Walker, Bridger and his family present #TheBridgerChallenge. “Over the last month, it has been our hope that others feel as loved and cared for as Bridger and the rest of us have felt. So we hope that as many as possible participate in this challenge by doing a kind act for someone else during the first weekend in September,” says the post shared along with the video.

The clip shows Bridger holding up cards which explain the challenge and the things one can do to be a hero. The ideas include sending a card or letter to someone, donating blood, paying for someone’s medicines, or even helping your little sister clean her room, among several others.

The video, a little over two minutes long, will instantly put a smile on your face and may even inspire you to participate in the challenge. Take a look at the recording below:



Posted about an hour ago, the clip has collected a ton of reactions from people already.

“You’re a true hero!” shares an Instagram user. “Awesome challenge,” writes another. “This kid keeps me so inspired, keep up the great work Bridger!” adds a third. “Aww… this is awesome! I accept the challenge!’ posts a fourth.

What do you think about this challenge?

Also Read | Remember the boy who saved his sister from dog attack? Here’s how they celebrated Rakshabandhan

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Venice nurtures its lagoon back to health
Aug 12, 2020 23:17 IST
Number of Covid-19 patients on oxygen support up by 327 in August
Aug 12, 2020 23:12 IST
3 IAS, 8 HCS officers posted as district municipal chiefs
Aug 12, 2020 23:10 IST
32-year-old Jind man gunned down over rivalry
Aug 12, 2020 23:07 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.