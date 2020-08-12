Bridger, the boy who saved his sister from a dog attack, posts a challenge. You may want to participate

Bridger, a six-year-old, won millions of hearts for his brave and selfless act of saving his sister from a dog attack. He has been called a hero, a title rightfully bestowed upon him. But now Bridger is asking others to be heroes as well.

In a video, shared on Instagram by his aunt Nikki Walker, Bridger and his family present #TheBridgerChallenge. “Over the last month, it has been our hope that others feel as loved and cared for as Bridger and the rest of us have felt. So we hope that as many as possible participate in this challenge by doing a kind act for someone else during the first weekend in September,” says the post shared along with the video.

The clip shows Bridger holding up cards which explain the challenge and the things one can do to be a hero. The ideas include sending a card or letter to someone, donating blood, paying for someone’s medicines, or even helping your little sister clean her room, among several others.

The video, a little over two minutes long, will instantly put a smile on your face and may even inspire you to participate in the challenge. Take a look at the recording below:

Posted about an hour ago, the clip has collected a ton of reactions from people already.

“You’re a true hero!” shares an Instagram user. “Awesome challenge,” writes another. “This kid keeps me so inspired, keep up the great work Bridger!” adds a third. “Aww… this is awesome! I accept the challenge!’ posts a fourth.

What do you think about this challenge?

Also Read | Remember the boy who saved his sister from dog attack? Here’s how they celebrated Rakshabandhan