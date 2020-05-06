Sections
Home / It's Viral / Brighten up your day with this goofy pup trying to protect its home

Brighten up your day with this goofy pup trying to protect its home

On the left corner one can spot a rather silly looking floofball trying its best to squeeze out from the gate.

Updated: May 06, 2020 11:17 IST

By Srimoyee Chowdhury, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The derp pup will make you smile. (Reddit)

When one reads the sign ‘Beware of the dog’ they generally picturise a stern looking Doberman or a German shepherd guarding the gates. In this case, a rather silly looking guard is there to greet you at the gate of this house. Posted on Reddit under the subreddit ‘Animals being derps’, we bring you this precious picture to cure your mid-week blues.

The picture shows a gate with the sign Beware of dog written in Thai. Behind the gate two dogs can be seen. But that’s not all. On the left corner one can spot a rather silly looking floofball trying its best to squeeze out from the gate. The sheer enthusiasm of the derpy pup is making netizens gush.

Check out the adorable photo:

Sign: Beware of dog from r/AnimalsBeingDerps



Shared on May 5, the picture has garnered over 41,700 upvotes and tons of amused comments from netizens.



One Redditor painted a picture involving parents which many may relate to. “The dog looking down is the dad going ‘that ain’t my boy’ and the mom going ‘that’s it love see the bad man off’”, reads the comment.

“’Yeah fear meeee’ while the dog in the back is ‘I’ve never met this one in my life’”, says another.

“Is it even legal to own beasts like this?” asks another jokingly. “I love him! He’s like pet me now,” comments a Redditor.

Well, we don’t know what the silly pup wants but maybe we should pay heed to the Beware of the Dog sign, because this little one is enough to kill you with its cuteness.

What do you think of this ‘ferocious’ doggo?

Also read | This doggo, who is doubling as a shark, is a sight to see. Watch

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

‘Borrow to meet deficits, not impose higher taxes’: Chidambaram
May 06, 2020 11:14 IST
Top Hizbul terrorist trapped in J-K’s Pulwama; security forces launch 3 ops in district
May 06, 2020 11:49 IST
India’s Covid-19 tally crosses 49,000-mark, death toll at 1,694
May 06, 2020 09:45 IST
Named in MeToo post, 14-yr-old in Gurugram kills himself, say police
May 06, 2020 10:07 IST

latest news

Gone to a better place: Virat Kohli mourns death of pet dog Bruno
May 06, 2020 11:58 IST
Groom rides to MP from UP on bike to get married
May 06, 2020 11:57 IST
Yogi flays oppn for indulging in politics over relief measures
May 06, 2020 11:53 IST
17 Hazur Sahib pilgrims test positive for Covid-19 in Moga
May 06, 2020 11:53 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.