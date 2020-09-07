Sections
E-Paper
Home / It's Viral / British crisps company breaks record for longest puffcorn in the world. Can you guess its size?

British crisps company breaks record for longest puffcorn in the world. Can you guess its size?

While some couldn’t stop drooling at the tasty snack, others lauded the efforts of the company for breaking such a yummy record.

Updated: Sep 07, 2020 19:09 IST

By Srimoyee Chowdhury, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Walkers Crisps created a whopping 10.66 metre-long puffcorn after prepping for months. (Twitter@GWR)

When it comes to chips and crisps, even the largest bag can fail to satisfy cravings for those who love them. However, with this special kind created by a Birtish company, may be even a single piece could do the trick. The crisps company has created a record by making the longest puffcorn.

Walkers Crisps created a whopping 10.66 metre-long puffcorn after prepping for months. “Congratulations to Wotsits Giants (@walkers_crisps) who have created the longest puffcorn! Measuring 10.66 metres in length, Wot do you think of this tasty snack?” reads the caption.

Take a look:



Posted on September 3, the clip has garnered over 22,000 views along with tons of comments from netizens. While some couldn’t stop drooling at the tasty snack, others lauded the efforts of the company for breaking such a yummy record.



Here’s how people reacted:

Another clip of the achievement was shared from the official Twitter page of Walkers Crisps who are the makers of the record-breaking Wotsit. The clip has amassed over 2.9 million views and many comments as well.

Would you like a bite of the longest puffcorn of the world?

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Sushant death: 2 accused arrested in drugs case retract statement
Sep 07, 2020 18:05 IST
China dismisses New Delhi’s concerns over 5 missing Indians in Arunachal Pradesh
Sep 07, 2020 17:32 IST
India takes first step towards developing hypersonic missiles
Sep 07, 2020 19:09 IST
Wang Yi to discuss total disengagement in Ladakh with Jaishankar in Moscow
Sep 07, 2020 15:45 IST

latest news

1,013 new virus cases detected in J&K
Sep 07, 2020 19:16 IST
DDCA employee tests positive for COVID-19, Jt Secy orders Kotla shutdown
Sep 07, 2020 19:10 IST
Afghan negotiators wait in Kabul as start of peace talks faces delays: Reports
Sep 07, 2020 19:10 IST
British crisps company breaks record for longest puffcorn in the world. Can you guess its size?
Sep 07, 2020 19:09 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.