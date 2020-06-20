Brother and sister recreate their first photo together. Seeing it may inspire you to try the same with your sibling

Sections
This picture perfectly encapsulates what nostalgia looks like.

Updated: Jun 20, 2020 15:44 IST

By Sanya Budhiraja, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The image shows a brother and sister duo at two different time intervals. (Reddit/@blackmachine312)

We all probably know a thing or two about nostalgia. Many may relate to the ever-present longing for the good old days when one could order a happy meal without judgement or watch Disney animations without people doing a double-take. Now, a brother and sister duo are giving wistfulness a whole new look by recreating their first childhood photo together as adults.

This photograph was shared on Reddit on June 17. The post is captioned, “My sister and I recreated our first picture together”.

The image has been divided into two parts. The left side of the shot shows the two siblings as youngsters, while the right side represents them as adults. In both the pictures, they’re seen smiling directly at the camera.

Since being shared to the subreddit ‘aww’, the post has garnered almost 1.5 lakh upvotes and nearly 2,500 comments.



Here is how Redditors reacted to this brother-sister duo’s sentimental photoshoot. One person said, “You both have the same haircut 22 years later”. To which another funnily responded with, “If it ain’t broke”. A Reddit user also wrote, “Never change a winning team”. We agree, and these siblings surely make a winning team.

“This is so wholesome. You two are adorable,” read one comment. While another remarked, “Glow Up gang”. “Awww! Cuties then, cuties now,” observed an individual.

Somebody proclaimed, “Now I can’t wait 18 years to make one of these with my kid”. That is such a great idea. Looking at the pair, do you also feel inspired to recreate a photo from your youth with your sibling?

Also Read | He bet his sister she couldn’t copy him. She couldn’t but Twitter wants him to pay her $50 anyway

