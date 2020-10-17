Sections
E-Paper
Home / It's Viral / Brother uses sister’s shampoo thinking it’s body wash. Tweeple can’t help share similar experiences

Brother uses sister’s shampoo thinking it’s body wash. Tweeple can’t help share similar experiences

“My brother did the same with my conditioner,” commented a Twitter user.

Updated: Oct 17, 2020, 08:43 IST

By Amrita Kohli, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The initial tweet, since being shared on October 14, has collected over 4,300 likes and several reactions from tweeple. (representational image) (Pixabay)

Are you someone who has a huge collection of personal care products including but not restricted to body wash, shampoo, hair conditioner, face wash, body butter, lotion and many more? And have you ever met someone who finds it too confusing to figure out which bottle contain what and the purpose it’s used for? If your answer is yes, you may find this tweet highly relatable.

A woman has shared a tweet on one such experience and it’s collecting quite a few reactions. “My brother came to me and said, ‘Naya body wash kya mast hai.’ Pagal insaan mere shampoo se naha liya, (my brother came and said the new body wash is quite amazing. He took a bath with my shampoo),” says the tweet.

He later also suggested a sort of barter:

The initial tweet, since being shared on October 14, has collected over 4,300 likes and several reactions from tweeple. From reacting to the tweet to sharing their own similar experiences, tweeple posted several comments.

“My brother did the same with my conditioner,” commented a Twitter user.

What do you think about the tweet? Did you find it relatable? Do you have any such incidents to share?

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

India decides to reassess Covid-19 treatment protocol
Oct 17, 2020 04:37 IST
4 states that are defying dip in India’s Covid-19 cases
Oct 17, 2020 07:31 IST
Wooden bridge between buildings rescued trapped in Kolkata fire, 2 dead
Oct 17, 2020 09:00 IST
Dissenting states likely to accept GST solution
Oct 17, 2020 02:15 IST

latest news

Gautam Gambhir slams KKR for mid-IPL captaincy change
Oct 17, 2020 08:57 IST
News updates from Hindustan Times: Despite assurances farm fires increase unabatedly in Punjab, Haryana and all the latest news
Oct 17, 2020 08:55 IST
NEET results 2020: Dehradun boy secures AIR 647, was inspired by sister who is a doctor
Oct 17, 2020 08:47 IST
Bigg Boss 14 promo: Rubina Dilaik calls Sidharth Shukla ‘unreasonable’
Oct 17, 2020 08:49 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.