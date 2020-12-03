Sections
Brothers get a puppy as early Christmas gift. Watch their wholesome reactions

Brothers get a puppy as early Christmas gift. Watch their wholesome reactions

“Santa came early and dropped off a gift for these boys,” says the caption shared along with the video.

Updated: Dec 03, 2020, 10:53 IST

By Amrita Kohli, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The boys react to their early Christmas present. (Reddit)

If you’ve ever written letters to Santa telling him how good you were all year long and deserve a pet for Christmas, this video posted on Reddit will hit you right in the feels. It shows three brothers being surprised with an early Christmas present - a little puppy. Their reactions to this gift makes this a wonderful video to watch.

“Santa came early and dropped off a gift for these boys,” says the caption shared along with the video. It shows the boys sitting next to a decorated Christmas tree when they’re asked to close their eyes. A small box with holes and a dog printed on it is kept on the floor in front of them. The boys are then asked to open their eyes.

It’s the youngest of the boys who jumps off the sofa first to examine what’s inside. The older boys join him in opening up the box and are immediately surprised. “No way. You’re joking right?” exclaims one of them and promptly picks up the puppy, dressed in red. While he holds the puppy, the other older brother can be seen tearing up. The youngest also walks up to pet the puppy. But what’s also adorable is how he suddenly turns his attention to his big brother who is crying and tries to comfort him.

The clip makes for a beautiful watch. Take a look:



Santa came early and dropped off a gift for these boys from r/aww

The video, since being posted a day ago, has collected over 35,000 upvotes and tons of comments.

“Aw the gentle comforting the little boy tries even though he’s excited for the puppy,” posted an individual. To this, another commented, “He’s like ‘why are you crying, can’t you see we just got a dog!’”.

“So much love in 1 short video.. Absolutely wholesome indeed,” posted a third. “I bet he asked for a dog almost every Christmas. My daughter is 9 and she has been asking for a puppy for the last 6 years,” wrote a fourth.

“This gives me such hope for the future! Every second of this is emotional gold, starting with the opening frame of the oldest and youngest ones cuddling unabashedly before they even know what’s about to happen. Adorable family, adorable dog. The internet needs more of this!” posted a fifth.

What do you think about this video?

