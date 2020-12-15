Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / It's Viral / BSF jawans run 180 km in less than 11 hours to honour 1971 war veterans

BSF jawans run 180 km in less than 11 hours to honour 1971 war veterans

Minister of State for Youth Affairs and Sports Kiran Rijiju lauded the BSF personnel who participated in the race.

Updated: Dec 15, 2020, 09:41 IST

By Asian News International | Posted by: Srimoyee Chowdhury, Bikaner Rajasthan

The race culminated at Anupgarh in less than 11 hours. (ANI)

BSF personnel ran a 180 kilometres relay race at midnight (December 13-14) at the international border to honour the 1971 war veterans.

The race culminated at Anupgarh in less than 11 hours.

Minister of State for Youth Affairs and Sports Kiran Rijiju lauded the BSF personnel who participated in the race.

“BSF honoured the war heroes of 1971 war today in style! 180 km baton relay race was run by 930 BSF boys and girls in the midnight at international border and completed in less than 11 hours,” Rijiju tweeted.

Vijay Diwas is celebrated every year on December 16 to mark India’s triumph in liberating Bangladesh from Pakistan in 1971.

In one of the fastest and shortest campaigns of military history, a new nation was born as a result of the swift campaign undertaken by the Indian Army.After facing defeat in the 1971 war, the then Army Chief of Pakistan General Amir Abdullah Khan Niazi, along with his 93,000 troops, surrendered to allied forces which also comprised of Indian Army personnel.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

India’s daily Covid-19 count drops to lowest since July 6
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by: Amit Chaturvedi
Will resume talks, but with some riders: Farmer unions
by Zia Haq
Those who gave anti-national speeches seen in farmers’ protest: Gadkari
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Prashasti Singh
2 Maoists held in West Champaran were plotting ‘major’ revenge attack
by HT Correspondent | Edited by Abhinav Sahay

latest news

Centre plans push for Ayurvedic, allopathic tourism in country
by HT Correspondent | Edited by Smriti Sinha
Padma Vibhushan awardee and eminent aerospace scientist Roddam Narasimha dies
by Press Trust of India | Prashasti Singh
Priyanka shares a sweet pic with Nick Jonas, pet Diana from London
by HT Entertainment Desk
‘This is what SSR would’ve wanted to tell you’: Brother-in-law
by HT Entertainment Desk
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.