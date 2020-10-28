Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / It's Viral / Buddy the doggo’s take on emoji challenge leaves netizens gushing. Watch

Buddy the doggo’s take on emoji challenge leaves netizens gushing. Watch

Shared on Instagram from Buddy the golden retriever’s pawsonal profile, the clip shows Buddy trying the fun challenge.

Updated: Oct 28, 2020, 12:16 IST

By Srimoyee Chowdhury, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The image shows Buddy the golden retriever. (Instagram/@thegoldenlifeofbuddy)

Netizens have been participating in the fun emoji challenge on social media, that required the participants to pose with expressions just like the emojis. Now, a doggo has extended his paw to participate in the popular challenge and the results are derpy enough to make one laugh out loud.

Shared on Instagram from Buddy the golden retriever’s pawsonal profile, the clip shows Buddy trying the fun challenge. The video shows the adorable doggo making faces to match several emojis.

Check out Buddy’s version of emojis below. If your heart melts at the pooch’s silly expressions, you’re not alone.



Posted on October 26, the clip has garnered over 71,600 views along with more than 3,200 likes. Buddy’s perfect representation of emojis has stolen netizens’ hearts and they didn’t hold back while expressing their love for the cute video.



“This video just completed my life,” wrote an Instagram user. “I need these emojis in my life,” commented another. “Soo cute!” added a third.

Many others dropped heart emojis to show their liking for the video.

What are your thoughts on this cute clip?

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

‘Our motto is to fulfil all promises made in manifesto’: PM Modi at election rally in Bihar’s Darbhanga
Oct 28, 2020 12:04 IST
Dismiss Nitish Kumar govt immediately over Munger firing, Grand Alliance tells PM Modi
Oct 28, 2020 11:47 IST
Indian Air Force to get a big Rafale boost, 16 fighters to land by April
Oct 28, 2020 09:01 IST
Covid updates: Schools in Delhi to remain closed until further orders, says Sisodia
Oct 28, 2020 12:31 IST

latest news

City restaurants set to boo patrons with Halloween specials
Oct 28, 2020 12:45 IST
Moody confident KL Rahul will convert IPL form in Australia Tests
Oct 28, 2020 12:42 IST
JEE candidate in Assam allegedly used proxy to appear in exam; scores 99.8%
Oct 28, 2020 12:36 IST
Amitabh needed convincing to host KBC, here’s what happened
Oct 28, 2020 12:34 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.