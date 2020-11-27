Bull shark comes face-to-face with huge crocodile, guess who swims away first

It’s thrilling, it’s amazing and it’s scary too. Wondering what we’re talking about? It’s a video that captured the moment a shark came face-to-face with a crocodile in Australia. Chelsea and Bryce recorded the incredible video while they went for fishing near Ivanhoe Crossing in Kununurra.

Captured using a drone, the video was shared on their YouTube channel Caravan Adventure Aus. “A monster Salt Water Croc spotted hanging out with a Bull Shark not far from Ivanhoe Crossing in Kununurra (Western Australia, Kimberley Region),” reads the caption shared along with the video.

The clip opens to show both the animals swimming in front of each other. While the crocodile stays still, the shark swims towards the reptile. It gets quite close to the crocodile, but eventually, changes its path and vanishes deep down beneath the dark blue waters. The crocodile also continues its journey and keeps on swimming.

‘We didn’t realise crocodiles or sharks were in the area as locals are always in the water,’ Chelsea told Daily Mail. Chelsea added that children were playing in waters close to where the encounter took place.

Take a look at the clip:

Since being shared a few days ago, the video has gathered tons of comments from people. Many expressed how the clip is scary. Some also commented how the shark took the right decision and changed its route.

“Smart bull shark that’s the reason it live another day! It’s size looks like one third of the croc!” wrote a YouTube user. “Wow that’s a big one! Shark saw sense and swam off!” shared another. “Wow, that’s a monster croc,” commented a third.

