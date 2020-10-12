Sections
Bull with over 8-feet-long horns grab world record for longest spread horns, surprises netizens

Updated: Oct 12, 2020, 00:13 IST

By Srimoyee Chowdhury, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The image shows the record holding bull Cowboy Tuff Chex. (Instagram/@guinnessworldrecords)

The Internet is filled with such stories which may leave one surprised. And this tale of a bull from Texas, USA is a perfect example of that. Named Cowboy Tuff Chex, the Texas Longhorn bull has bagged the world record for having the longest spread horns. And, its pictures are something you can’t miss.

Shared on the official Twitter and Instagram profiles of Guinness World Records, the post shows the unusual and magnificent bull. According to the official blog, Chex was originally bred and raised in Overbrook, Oklahoma, USA and then later brought to Texas, USA in 2017. Chex grabbed the title after its horns were measured to be 262.5 cm (8.6 feet) whereas an average Texas Longhorn bull’s horn length is supposed to be 4 feet.

The record breaking bull is apparently worth $500,000 dollars and is quite an attraction in the locality.

“Cowboy Tuff Chex, a Texas Longhorn bull has achieved the longest horn spread on a bull living with horns measuring at a length of 8.6 feet or 262.5 centimeters! That is larger than a large-sized Christmas tree!” reads a part of the caption in the Instagram post.



Take a look at the post:

Shared on October 9, the post has garnered more than 18,400 likes. People were amazed to see the bull’s unbelievably long horns and dropped all sorts of questions about the bovine in the comments section.

“How heavy are the horns?” asked an Instagram user. “Woah! So huge!!” wrote another. “Magnificent!” commented a third.

What are your thoughts on this record-holding bull?

