Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / It's Viral / Bumblebee the doggo ‘thinks’ he is a real bug. Watch

Bumblebee the doggo ‘thinks’ he is a real bug. Watch

Shared on the pooch’s personal Instagram profile, the video shows the dog named Bumblebee, quite comfortable, hiding inside a bush.

Updated: Jan 02, 2021, 11:52 IST

By Trisha Sengupta, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The image shows the dog hiding in a bush. (Instagram/@bumblebeethegolden)

What is better than seeing a video of a goofy doggo? It’s the video of a goofy doggo that ‘thinks’ he’s a bug. Don’t believe us? Wait till you see the video and we’re pretty sure that this all kinds of cute clip will leave you with a smile on your face.

Shared on the pooch’s personal Instagram profile, the video shows the dog named Bumblebee, quite comfortable, hiding inside a bush. “Someone tell bee he’s not a real bug and to stop hiding in the garden,” reads the caption shared alongside the video.

Since being shared some 11 hours ago, the video has gathered nearly 7,500 views. It has also accumulated tons of comments. People couldn’t stop commenting how much they love the clip. Many also expressed their love for the cute dog. Chances are you may end up relating to some or all of those replies.

“Ahhh I see your goldens have finally bloomed!! Keep them well watered and change their soil ever two months,” joked an Instagram user. “The face at the end tho,” commented another. “No, he is having too much fun,” said a third. “You can bee whatever you wants bee,” declared a fourth.

What are your thoughts on the video?

Also Read | Netizens can’t stop gushing over this well behaved dog. Watch

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

China hasn’t given up in Nepal, positions a team of 3 to continue outreach
by Shishir Gupta
Will Delhi get Covid-19 vaccine for free? Health minister Jain answers
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Karan Manral
8 civilians injured after terrorists hurl grenade on security forces in J-K’s Pulwama
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Prashasti Singh
‘Don’t pay heed to rumours’: Harsh Vardhan on Covid-19 vaccination
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Karan Manral

latest news

Chilla, Ghazipur borders closed; avoid Outer Ring, GTK, NH-44: Delhi Traffic Police
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Nilavro Ghosh
Will Delhi get Covid-19 vaccine for free? Health minister Jain answers
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Karan Manral
News updates from Hindustan Times at 1 pm: ‘Don’t pay heed to rumours’: Harsh Vardhan on Covid-19 vaccination and all the latest news
by hindustantimes.com
In Georgia, Joe Biden’s presidency meets early defining moment
by Associated Press | Posted by Arpan Rai
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.