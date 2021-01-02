Bumblebee the doggo ‘thinks’ he is a real bug. Watch

What is better than seeing a video of a goofy doggo? It’s the video of a goofy doggo that ‘thinks’ he’s a bug. Don’t believe us? Wait till you see the video and we’re pretty sure that this all kinds of cute clip will leave you with a smile on your face.

Shared on the pooch’s personal Instagram profile, the video shows the dog named Bumblebee, quite comfortable, hiding inside a bush. “Someone tell bee he’s not a real bug and to stop hiding in the garden,” reads the caption shared alongside the video.

Since being shared some 11 hours ago, the video has gathered nearly 7,500 views. It has also accumulated tons of comments. People couldn’t stop commenting how much they love the clip. Many also expressed their love for the cute dog. Chances are you may end up relating to some or all of those replies.

“Ahhh I see your goldens have finally bloomed!! Keep them well watered and change their soil ever two months,” joked an Instagram user. “The face at the end tho,” commented another. “No, he is having too much fun,” said a third. “You can bee whatever you wants bee,” declared a fourth.

What are your thoughts on the video?

