Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / It's Viral / ‘Butterfly baby’: Dad uses sweet pillow trick to wake up kid. Watch

‘Butterfly baby’: Dad uses sweet pillow trick to wake up kid. Watch

Originally shared in Turkish, the caption of the post loosely translates to “The most beautiful butterfly I have ever seen.”

Updated: Nov 18, 2020, 13:39 IST

By Trisha Sengupta, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The image shows the kid and the dad. (Instagram/@cezmikalorifer)

Cue your “awws” because this is a video which will make you say the word several times as it’s absolutely adorable. It captures a heartwarming moment between a dad and his kid. Shared on Instagram, the video shows the father using an unusual pillow trick to wake up his sleepy toddler.

Originally shared in Turkish, the caption of the post loosely translates to “The most beautiful butterfly I have ever seen.” Chances are after seeing the video, you’ll say the same too.

The video shows the dad using a pillow to give ‘wings’ to his kid as he says “Butterfly in the sky.” It’s the giggles of the kid that make the video even more endearing.



Since being shared a day ago, the clip has gathered nearly 1.3 lakh likes. It has also accumulated tons of comments from the excited netizens. While some agreed with the caption, others praised in their own styles.



“This must be the picture of happiness,” reads a comment when loosely translated from Turkish. Another individual wrote “How cute,” along with a heart emoji. This emoji was also used by several others to showcase their reactions.

There were many who shared smiling emojis to show their liking for the video.

What do you think of the clip?

Also Read | Dad’s ‘complete guide to baby’ video is absolutely hilarious. Watch

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Army completes setting up of modern habitat for troops in Ladakh
Nov 18, 2020 15:04 IST
Congress leader Adhir Chowdhury attacks Kapil Sibal over introspection remark
Nov 18, 2020 13:38 IST
Delhi: 50 people allowed at weddings, limit revised to tackle spike in Covid-19 cases
Nov 18, 2020 15:05 IST
ICU beds, team of doctors: MHA lists measures to contain Delhi’s Covid-19 cases
Nov 18, 2020 14:35 IST

latest news

After court intervention, Maharashtra govt agrees to shift Varavara Rao to Nanavati Hospital
Nov 18, 2020 15:04 IST
Blow to Donald Trump as Michigan’s largest county unanimously certifies Joe Biden’s win
Nov 18, 2020 15:00 IST
Renault reveals showcar version of sub-compact SUV Kiger, India launch soon
Nov 18, 2020 15:00 IST
Amar talks about quitting Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi for Bollywood
Nov 18, 2020 14:58 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.