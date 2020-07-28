Bzune, the kitty, is trying outfits inspired by some cinema classics. Watch

Sections
Call this feline a ‘meowdel’ because it is serving some ‘lewks’.

Updated: Jul 28, 2020 18:33 IST

By Sanya Budhiraja, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The image shows a cat named Bzune wearing a shark costume. (Instagram/@bzune_qata)

Many would agree with us when we say that cats are incredibly cute creatures. This particular kitty named Bzune is breaking the cuteness barometer by trying out a few ‘lewks’ inspired by some beloved films.

Posted on Instagram from Bzune’s very own account, the video has been shared with a caption reading, “Cast Me!”.

The recording shows Bzune, the black-and-golden furred feline sitting atop a couch. Words reading, “If I was a character in a movie,” appear on the screen. A few seconds later, Bzune is seen donning a makeshift collar while the words “Magic Mike” appear on the screen. Then, the cat changes into a shark costume which he would wear if he were in the movie “Jaws”. Lastly, text reading, “How to train your dragon,” appear on the screen as the kitty tries on a dragon outfit.

Check out these fantastic and versatile outfits here:



Since being shared on the photo and video sharing application, the post has received a lot of love. It currently has nearly 1000 views and many appreciative comments.

Here is what Instagram users thought of this fashionable cat. One person said, “What an adorable kitty you have there”. To which the pet parents responded, “Thank you”.

“I hope he gets lots of treats,” read one comment under the post. The original poster replied, saying, “He gets lots of treats”.

What are your thoughts on the feline’s many looks? Any favourites in particular? All we can say is that Bzune totally looks like a star.

