Caiman comes to its human for goodnight kiss. Scary or adorable? You decide

The video of the caiman going to its human for a goodnight kiss has left people with varied thoughts.

Updated: Jun 20, 2020 13:52 IST

By Trisha Sengupta, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The image shows the caiman named Tango. (Instagram/@tangothedwarfcaiman)

Hoomans showering their pet kids with kisses is a very common practice. There are many who love seeing those videos as they’re beyond adorable. This video of a pet getting into his human’s bed to kiss them goodnight is almost the same except it can also leave you a little scared or a lot. It’s because the pet is a sharp-toothed member of the alligator family - it’s a caiman.

Shared on the caiman named Tango’s personal Instagram profile, the video shows the reptile slowly walking on a bed. Within seconds, Tango reaches his human and lies down on her chest. The video ends with the pet parent caressing the reptile just like anyone would pet a dog or a cat.

“Here he comes at me for his night kisses before he goes back to his tank. I can’t help but laugh because it’s the cutest thing ever when he comes to me,” reads the post’s caption.

Take a look yourself to judge if the video of cute or scary or both:



Since being shared just a day ago, the video has gathered over 37,000 views and tons of comments. While some were scared, others couldn’t keep calm and wrote about the cuteness of the clip.

“Nope, never, nope,” wrote an Instagram user. “OMG! He is so cute,” expressed another. “Aawww he is such a good boi. I love him so much. It’s so awesome that he is so friendly towards you,” wrote a third.

What do you think of the video?

Also Read | Sweetie the alligator being carried like a baby by its hooman is both scary and cute. Watch

