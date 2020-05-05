Call this cat a dog because it loves playing fetch. Watch

Has this cat named Oliver been possessed by the spirit of a dog? Is it a secret doggo wearing a catsuit? Or is it just a kitty who enjoys playing fetch? You decide!

This just over 30-second-long, the clip was posted on Reddit on May 4. Shared by Oliver’s hooman, the caption reads, “My mighty man Oliver will play this for 1-2 hours straight and cries if I don’t throw it enough”.

The recording starts with the midnight-black coloured feline staring at his hooman with his black-and-yellow saucer-shaped eyes. The kitty is razor-focused on the plastic lid his hooman is holding. A few seconds into the film, the pet parent throws the cap across the room and like clockwork the kitty goes running after it. It captures the lid in its mouth and brings it back to his person for another throw. One can see the excitement the kitty is feeling. The feline’s ears and whiskers move about in anticipation of another opportunity to catch the bottle cap. The video ends with Oliver and his hooman playing once again.

This post currently has over 1,700 upvotes and nearly 100 comments.

Here is how Redditors reacted to this active kitty. One person on the thread wrote, “Great exercise for the cat, and effective bonding time”. Plus, let’s not forget, great cat content for us. Another individual said, “What a smart kitty”.

“His radar ears,” read a comment on the thread, while a Reddit user stated, “He has particularly active Radar Ears”.

What are your thoughts on Oliver, a cat-cum-dog who is also a great plastic cap hunter?

