Call this cat Rapunzel because he needs his fur brushed. Watch

This cat is very vocal about his needs.

Updated: Jun 18, 2020 19:11 IST

By Amrita Kohli, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The image shows Milo and his pet parent. (Instagram/@heatherkjc)

Cats are masters of their lives and of those around them. They dictate the terms and other just need to follow. A prime example of that is showcased by this cat named Milo.

A video posted by Milo’s pet parent, Instagram user @heatherkjc, shows the cat desperately looking for its fur to be brushed. He probably realized he needs this after seeing his hooman brushing her hair.

The video shows Milo using his paws to let his human know what he needs. She can comb her own hair later, first she needs to tend to Milo.

In fact, another video in the same post shows Milo getting slightly agitated when he feels his needs aren’t being met.



“Gotta get the tangles out before bed time… Swipe to see Milo’s naughty evil twin who doesn’t like sharing,” says the caption shared along with the videos.

Posted on May 29, this post has collected over 7,000 likes and lots of comments.

“He’s so cute and this is so funny because one of my cats Autumn is obsessed with the brush too... I almost have to hide in the bathroom and brush my hair. And my other four cats don’t like being brushed! Go figure!” posted an individual. “Milo has the best personality ever!” posted another.

“Aww… so needy but so cute,” wrote a third. Indeed.

Well, like Instagram we too love Milo and his antics. What about you?

