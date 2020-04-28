Call this cat Regina George because it is done with people trying to make fetch happen

Some of you may remember high school dictator Regina George from the teenage classic Mean Girls. She was known for having her hair insured for $10,000, doing car commercials in Japan, and most notably for being mad at Gretchen who was trying to make ‘fetch’ happen. Well, here is a feline who is oozing those Regina George vibes because it doesn’t wish to be part of this literal fetch game.

This 10-second-long clip was posted to Reddit on April 27. Descriptively captioned, “After 10 minutes of fetch, the new kitten decided she had had enough”; the video was shared to the subreddit ‘Startled Cats’.

The recording starts with a doggo and its hooman playing ball indoors. A few seconds into the film, we see the canine follow the ball and bring it back in its mouth. The pooch is about to hand the toy back to the pet parent, probably for another throw, when the camera pans to the feline. Having had enough of these child plays, the cat has thrown itself onto a curtain. The kitty seems ready to climb its way out of this house if that’s what it takes to get away from this ‘fetch’ madness. Behind the lens, viewers can hear the cameraperson laughing but we’re not sure if the cat reciprocates these feelings of joyousness.

The post currently has almost 5,500 upvotes and nearly 30 comments.

Having seen that clip, one can probably see the similarities between that and this:

Here is how Redditors reacted to this kitty version of Regina George. One person said, “Me 1 minute in social situations”. While another wrote, “Quarantine must be getting to her”.

“It’s funny how much I can relate to this,” read one comment. What are your thoughts on this furry feline?