Sections
Home / It's Viral / Call this pet parent a Disney Princess because a birdie is helping her out with household chores

Call this pet parent a Disney Princess because a birdie is helping her out with household chores

This helpful birdie may remind you of Cinderella’s friends from the sky.

Updated: May 30, 2020 15:54 IST

By Sanya Budhiraja, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The bird nibbling at the tea packet with well-spaced bites. (Reddit/@Thund3rbolt)

Many of us may have grown up watching fairytales produced by Disney. These storylines usually have a female lead with a song-bird like voice and a sidekick from the animal kingdom. Well, this pet parent, who is taking her birdie’s help to open a tea packet, may remind you of those Disney princesses who often also take help from their animal friends.

This 20-second-long clip was posted on Reddit on May 29. The video has been shared to the subreddit ‘animals being bros’ with a caption that reads, “Good bird helps human open package”.

The recording starts with a birdie sitting inside a slightly ajar drawer. The pet parent is then heard saying, “Hi. Moma needs some tea. Will you help me open it?” as she extends a packet of Oregon Chai Vanilla Latte Mix towards the animal. Understanding the instructions clearly and happy to comply, the bird gets to work. It starts nibbling at the tea packet and with a few well-spaced bites, tears it open.

The animal’s uncanny precision has got this post almost 48,500 upvotes and nearly 600 comments.



Good Bird helps human open package from r/AnimalsBeingBros

Does that helpful birdie video not remind you of a Disney princess with her friends from the sky?

Here is how Redditors reacted to the share. One person said, “Some people will put anything in their everything drawer”. While another individual wrote, “It’s the letter opener from the Flinstones”.

“I need one of these,” read one comment and we couldn’t agree more. Having such a beautiful and useful pet would surely be nice.

What are your thoughts on this birdie who is also doubling as a pair of scissors?

Also Read | Woman tries to sing like Elsa from Frozen II but her performance doesn’t go as planned. Watch

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Home guard shot dead in Bihar’s Begusarai
May 30, 2020 16:13 IST
Irrfan Khan’s friend says actor helped raise funds for Covid relief
May 30, 2020 16:07 IST
Undertrial tests positive in Hisar
May 30, 2020 16:08 IST
Salman Khan donates hand sanitisers to Mumbai Police
May 30, 2020 16:03 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.