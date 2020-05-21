Sections
Home / It's Viral / Cambodian conservationists rejoice as gleam of hope revives with new and rare baby royal turtles

Cambodian conservationists rejoice as gleam of hope revives with new and rare baby royal turtles

The baby turtles are each only a few inches long and were measured and weighed by the group. They will be looked after at a conservation centre before being released into the wild.

Updated: May 21, 2020 12:03 IST

By Reuters| Posted by: Srimoyee Chowdhury, PHNOM PENH

A turtle stands on a scale as he is being weighted at Chheuteal Beach, where over twenty rare Royal Turtles have hatched thanks to conservation efforts to stop sand dredging. (REUTERS)

Conservationists in Cambodia are celebrating the hatching of more critically endangered turtles in recent months than the past three years combined, owing to a preservation drive and a halt on sand-dredging.

Some 23 rare royal turtles have hatched recently in southwestern Koh Kong province, the only place in Cambodia where the turtles can be found, including on a river beach not been used for nesting in 13 years.

The hatching of 23 of the 51 eggs found is boosting hopes of survival for a threatened species that was designated Cambodia’s national reptile and was believed to be extinct two decades ago.

“With ongoing support and cooperation, we are hopeful that the number of turtles will continue to increase in the coming years,” said Ken Sereyrotha, country programme director for the Wildlife Conservation Society.



A person holds a turtle at Chheuteal Beach, where over twenty rare Royal Turtles have hatched thanks to conservation efforts. ( REUTERS )

Illegal fishing, reduction of flooded woodlands and sand-dredging along the Sre Ambel river system has been blamed for loss of habitat for the turtle, also known as the southern river terrapin. A law was introduced in 2017 to stop sand-dredging.

The baby turtles are each only a few inches long and were measured and weighed by the group. They will be looked after at a conservation centre before being released into the wild.

A man measures a turtle at Chheuteal Beach, where over twenty rare Royal Turtles have hatched thanks to conservation efforts to stop sand dredging. ( REUTERS )

The European Union is helping to fund the programme to save their species through research and monitoring and protection of the nests and beaches.

The increased hatching follows good news for turtles in Thailand, which since November has recorded the largest number of nests of rare leatherback sea turtles in two decades, found on beaches empty of tourists due to the coronavirus pandemic.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Bihar board matric result 2020: Students anxiously waiting for bseb 10th result, no official confirmation yet
May 21, 2020 11:55 IST
Shiv Sena leader in UP’s Rampur shot dead, hospital vandalised by supporters
May 21, 2020 11:55 IST
BJP’s Madhya Pradesh unit readies for bypoll battle
May 21, 2020 12:00 IST
Covid-19: New York City to provide free tests, fill-in staff at nursing homes
May 21, 2020 11:51 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.