Sections
Home / It's Viral / Can’t have enough of cat videos? Check out this TikTok trend full of derpy cute kitties

Can’t have enough of cat videos? Check out this TikTok trend full of derpy cute kitties

From chewing plastic sheet like a gum to chasing a ‘ghost’ to acting like a total maniac, the song summarises the characteristics of the derpy felines.

Updated: May 03, 2020 20:01 IST

By Srimoyee Chowdhury, Hindustan Times New Delhi

This TikTok trend shows all the silly things cats do but yet manages to retain their cuteness factor. (TikTok)

Sass and spice and everything nice, that’s what kitties are made of and we are sure cat lovers will second it. But along with that, generous portions of aimless running around and meowing creepily at 3 am in the morning, some destruction of toilet paper and finally topping it off with a dollop of innocent kitty eyes is what completes the package. Most of the cat parents out there will agree that cats have a lot of qualities, being dumb and derpy cover almost half of it. This TikTok trend shows all the silly things cats do but yet manages to retain their cuteness factor– that is probably why it is now taking over the Internet.

The trend is based on a peppy song that describes how stupid and funny cats can be. From chewing plastic sheet like a gum to chasing a ‘ghost’ to acting like a total maniac, the song summarises the characteristics of the derpy felines.

We have compiled some videos that we think takes the purrrize:

If we had a fluffy cat like this, we would never complain



@mainecoonskye_caesar

##cat ##kitten ##kindadumb ##mainecoon ##foryou ##fyp ##lol ##cute ##kawaii ##catnip ##bubble ##animal ##petsoftiktok ##petlover ##catlife ##catsoncatnip ##funny ##cats

♬ is your cat kind of ? - kittykitcrat

Can anything be cuter than a fluffy cat? How about this clueless kitten?

@yungsleezer

Just boolin ##kitty ##kitten ##catkindadumb ##quesadilla ##tiktok

♬ is your cat kind of ? - kittykitcrat

Speaking of clueless, is it us or is this cat really confused about life?

@catslob

she is back and better than ever

♬ is your cat kind of ? - kittykitcrat

Many may think this orange feline is a whole mood!

@catmaster877

##foryou ##foryoupage

♬ is your cat kind of ? - kittykitcrat

This one doesn’t even have to act silly

@cooperthegirl

🤷🏻‍♀️🐾 ##catsoftiktok ##tiktokcats ##isyourcatkindadumb ##fyp

♬ is your cat kind of ? - kittykitcrat

Netizens are highly relating to this trend and participating in it with their pet felines. So what are you waiting for? Go grab your phone and document your sassy kitty and let the Internet know about their cute silly habits.

Also read | Ever thought what cats think? This TikTok video may give you a clue

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

‘Assalamualaikum’: How one word changed the course of Handwara encounter
May 03, 2020 19:25 IST
‘Don’t send every migrant home’: Centre rebukes states for missing fine print
May 03, 2020 20:08 IST
Delhi to implement all lockdown relaxations with conditions: CM Kejriwal
May 03, 2020 21:07 IST
‘Went in to rescue civilians’: Colonel, Major among 5 killed in action in Handwara
May 03, 2020 17:28 IST

latest news

‘Rohit Sharma learnt about captaincy from MS Dhoni’: Ambati Rayudu
May 03, 2020 21:27 IST
Uber to start operating from tomorrow in these cities
May 03, 2020 21:25 IST
EU leaders unveil plans to raise $8 bn for Covid-19 treatments and vaccine
May 03, 2020 21:17 IST
Native village remembers Col Sharma as simple, amiable person
May 03, 2020 21:13 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.