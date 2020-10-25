Sections
Can this person draw a perfect circle without a compass? Watch video to find out

The video was shared on the aptly titled subreddit ‘oddly satisfying’, and watching it may leave you feeling a strange sense of calm too.

Updated: Oct 25, 2020, 09:18 IST

By Trisha Sengupta, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The image shows how the person held the pen before drawing the circle. (Reddit/@polymurphy)

Did you ever came across a video which left you amazed and amused, all at the same time? If yes, then this video of a person trying to draw a perfect circle without use of any instrument will evoke those feelings in you. Even if you haven’t, the clip is such that it may make you say “It’s such a delightful watch,” anyway.

The video was shared on the aptly titled subreddit ‘oddly satisfying’, and watching it may leave you feeling a strange sense of calm too. It shows a person trying to draw a perfect circle without using a compass. Will they succeed? Watch the clip to find out:

Drawing a perfect circle freehand from r/oddlysatisfying

Since being shared, the post has gathered nearly 44,000 upvotes, and the numbers are only increasing. It has also received tons of comments from people. From thanking the person for sharing such a useful tip to saying how they can never accomplish such a feat, the comments were varied.

“I have a feeling even if I did that it would still come out wonky. Very cool!” wrote a Redditor user. And, there were many who seconded this statement.



An individual wrote, “It actually works! I just tried it, this is my first attempt.” Another person shared, “Basically converted the hand in to a compass. Neat trick.”

There were a few who debated that this shouldn’t be called freehand as the person used their fingers as an anchor. Just like this Redditor who wrote, “This is not “freehand”. This is using your hand as a compass pivoting on a single point. Not that it’s not useful to do this, but it’s a misleading title technically.”

What are your thoughts on the video?

