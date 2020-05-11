Can you find the fishing cat hiding in this picture? It’s right there

Who can resist spending time on puzzles, optical illusions and ‘spot this’ posts on social media? When you figure these out, the easy ones give you that instant dose of satisfaction. The tough ones, on the other hand, can keep you thoroughly engrossed, sometimes even for hours. One such ‘spot this’ picture has been shared on Twitter today and it may be well worth your time to find the animal hiding in it.

Ramesh Pandey, an Indian Forest Service official, posted a picture of a forest area. “Spot the cat in the frame,” he tweeted along with the image. He explained that there’s a fishing cat hiding in the image.

Fishing cats are about twice the size of regular house cats and are listed as ‘endangered’ on the IUCN Red List, according to WWF India.

“Though hardly seen deep inside jungles, Fishing cats prefer to live near water bodies. Being adept swimmers they enter water bodies frequently to prey on fish. They are known to even dive to catch fish,” Pandey mentions in his post.

The fishing cat isn’t very hard to find in this picture, it’s hiding in plain sight. Let’s see how long it takes you spot it:

Shared earlier today, the image has collected quite a few reactions and replies.

“Very close to the base of the tree trunk,” replied an individual. “Spotted,” shared another. “I took 3.50 sec approx,” posted a third.

In case you haven’t spotted it, here’s some help.

So how long did it take you to find the fishing cat?