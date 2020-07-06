Can you find the tiny lizard hiding in this image? It’s not easy

You may have heard and probably even believe that what’s scarier than finding a lizard in your home is losing a lizard in your home. You can spend hours looking for it in every nook and cranny and chances are it’ll still manage to hide after one alarming appearance. While that can be a terrible experience, this little ‘find the lizard’ brain teaser may just pique your interest.

This tweet shared by PhD candidate Earyn McGee, Lizard lassoer, MSc shows a picture and simply asks you to find the lizard hiding in plain sight.

“Lizards, like this tree lizard, have incredible camo! But sometimes predators still see them. It’s important that lizard habitats have crevices and vegetation that lizards can seek shelter in. Can you #FindThatLizard?” says the tweet accompanying the image.

So what are you waiting for? Let’s see how long it takes you to find the lizard in the picture.

In case you’re not sure, here’s a tweet shared by McGee to help you on this journey.

Shared on June 25, the tweet has collected over 1,400 likes and more than 500 retweets. Several people have shared their guesses with the hashtag #FoundThatLizard in the comments section.

“’I am one with the branch. I am the branch. The branch is me’,” wrote a Twitter user. “This is the lizard content I am here for! I #FoundThatLizard,” posted another. “Oh! I was staring right at it with no idea many times!” added a third.

A few spotted a dragonfly:

A few used GIFs:

Here’s the answer:

So, how about you? Did you manage to spot the lizard or did you have to rely on the answer to find it?

