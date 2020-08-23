Can you guess the name of the game in this image? It may make you nostalgic

If you’re a user of the social media sites, then there are high chances that at least once or more you have come across the “only ‘90s kids will remember” posts. This tweet shared by IPS officer Dipanshu Kabra is similar. However, it includes a potential trip down memory lane not just for ‘90s kids but for the ‘70s and ‘80s kids too. Plus, it also has a fun guessing game which may leave you with a smile on your face.

Taking to Twitter, Kabra shared a cartoon image of a few kids playing a game. In the caption, he asked people to guess the name of the game. In his tweet, he added, “70s 80s & 90s Kids must have played it.” Though the tweet is shared with the hashtag #eveningquiz, any time seems like a good time for such a cruise down memory lane.So dust-up that box of childhood recollections and take a look at this share:

Till now, the post has received close to 800 likes - and counting.

Since being tweeted, the post has gathered all sorts of comments. While some tried guessing the name of the game, others wrote about how the post is making them emotional.

“In Bihar it’s known as pitto. I have played it once or twice only, but I like this game very much,” wrote a Twitter user. “Iss game se kabhi bore nahi hui,” commented another. “Yes, missing my childhood,” expressed a third.

Here’s what others tweeted:

Were you able to recognize the game?