Sections
E-Paper
Home / It's Viral / Can you guess what connects Anand Mahindra and Harsh Goenka in these images?

Can you guess what connects Anand Mahindra and Harsh Goenka in these images?

“Can you get the relationship between the two images!” wrote Harsh Goenka and shared the images:

Updated: Oct 05, 2020 08:27 IST

By Trisha Sengupta, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The image was tweeted by Harsh Goenka. (Twitter/@hvgoenka)

Harsh Goenka and Anand Mahindra are two business tycoons who have huge fan followings on Twitter. They often share tweets that prompt people to post all sorts of reactions. Now, Goenka has posted a tweet which also involves Anand Mahindra and it has created a buzz among tweeple.

Goenka shared two images on Twitter. One of the images says “Anand Mahindra is India’s #1 business leader by Twitter engagement on October 2, 2020” and that Harsh Goenka is at the second position. The second image shows a car. Goenka, in his tweet, asked people to guess the relationship between the two images.

“Can you get the relationship between the two images!” wrote Goenka and shared the images:

Chances are by now you are smiling as you have established the connection between both the images. In case you’re wondering about the relationship between the images, allow us to explain. The second image Goenka shared shows the car Thar made by Mahindra’s company and the tyres of the car are by CEAT, owned by Goenka.

Since being shared a day ago on October 4, the post has gathered close to xx likes. It has also received a lot of reactions from people. While some shared the answer to Goenka’s question, others appreciated the leaders for their Twitter posts.

What do you think of Harsh Goenka’s tweet?

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

CBI raids 15 locations related to Karnataka Congress leader DK Shivakumar, brother
Oct 05, 2020 09:51 IST
India-US 2 plus 2 on Oct 26-27, geospatial pact BECA to be signed
Oct 05, 2020 07:31 IST
With 74,442 new Covid-19 cases and 903 deaths, India’s tally goes past 6.6 million
Oct 05, 2020 09:48 IST
Bihar Assembly Polls: Cong set to finalise first list of candidates today
Oct 05, 2020 07:37 IST

latest news

Nirmala Sitharaman to chair 42nd GST Council meeting today
Oct 05, 2020 09:57 IST
JEE Advanced Result 2020 to be declared shortly; know about major changes in JoSAA counselling
Oct 05, 2020 09:55 IST
‘He doesn’t get the kind of recognition he should’: Dhoni praises Fleming
Oct 05, 2020 09:54 IST
Political expediency changing faces of electoral alliances in Bihar
Oct 05, 2020 09:50 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.