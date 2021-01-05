Can you guess what place is shown in these picturesque shots?

Are you a nature lover? Do you enjoy travelling? If you answered yes to either or both of the questions asked above, then here is a tweet you must check out. This share, which encompasses two stunning images, shows a travel destination. See if you know where the location is.

Sanjay Kumar shared this tweet on January 3. The text shared alongside the post describes what it depicts. It starts by stating, “It is not triple frontier (Brazil, Paraguay and Argentina border)”.

Wondering what the name of the location is? Well, check out the entire tweet to find out:

Yes, that is Bhitarkanika Mangrove forest in Odisha. Did you know that already or did the answer take you by surprise?

If seeing those snapshots left you in awe, then know that you’re not alone. Since being shared on the micro-blogging platform, this tweet has accumulated over 2,000 likes and nearly 200 retweets. Additionally, it has also garnered many appreciative comments from netizens.

Here’s what tweeple had to say about the share. Indian Forest Service official Parveen Kaswan replied to the tweet saying, “Beautiful. Have spent good time their few years back”.

Another individual who had recently visited the destination shared images of the same.

A Twitter user wrote, “Wow”. “Amazing view,” read one comment under the share.

Somebody proclaimed, “Fabulous, there is so much in India to see,” while another declared, “I do wish to visit”.

What are your thoughts on this share? Have you been to this place? Do you feel like visiting it too?