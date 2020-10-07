Sections
Can you identify the fish caught on this drone footage? Video is leaving people amazed

Drone footage of landscapes and animals in their natural habitat are a delight to watch. The bird’s-eye-view off different locations usually leaves one in awe. This video...

Updated: Oct 07, 2020 20:53 IST

By Srimoyee Chowdhury,

The image shows a school of cownose ray. (Twitter)

Drone footage of landscapes and animals in their natural habitat are a delight to watch. The bird’s-eye-view off different locations usually leaves one in awe. This video featuring a school of rays is among those video. The video that’s been circulating on the Internet for some time has resurfaced on Twitter and wowing people all over again.

The clip was originally shared on an Instagram account called @dronesharkapp in November 2019. It has been shared more recently on a Twitter account named Wonder of Science on October 6. The clip shows a school of cownose rays swimming off Bondi beach in Sydney, Australia.

“Incredible drone footage of a massive school of rays off Bondi Beach in Sydney, Australia,” reads the caption alongside the clip on Twitter.

Take a look at the video:

The clip, since being posted on Twitter, has garnered over 1.6 lakh likes along with tons of reactions from netizens. While some were pleasantly surprised by the clip, others expressed how the video is soothing to watch and a treat for the eyes.

What are your thoughts on this video?

