Can you identify these two Indian legends for #TuesdayBrainTeaser? It’s easy

When it comes to a good puzzle, trust people on Twitter to not back off from it. Tweeple are usually raring to go with their thinking caps on whenever a nice head-scratcher comes their way. And thanks to IPS officer Dipanshu Kabra they have a new one this week.

Last week, Kabra, the Inspector General of Police, Bilaspur range, had shared a picture as part of a #TuesdayBrainTeaser asking Twitter to identify the Indian legend in the image he shared. Tweeple wasted no time in sharing their guesses and correctly identified the legend as business tycoon Ratan Tata.

This week again, Kabra has shared a tweet as part of the challenge and asked tweeple to recognise not one but two legends featured in the post.

“#TuesdayBrainTeaser. Can you identify these 2 Indian Legend?” he tweeted earlier today. This time, he also shared a hint in his tweet, not that one should need it. “Hint - They are all over the internet since last few days.”

Take a look at the tweet and see if you can tell who these legends are:

Since being shared, the tweet has collected over 400 likes within two hours. People have shared a ton of comments on the post.

“It’s very tough sir give us something easy next time,” posted an individual using the ‘face with tears of joy’ emoji. “Two legends from Indian cricket team who will always be remembered,” shared another.

MS Dhoni, former captain of the Indian cricket team, announced his retirement from international cricket on Saturday through a post on Instagram. Cricketer Suresh Raina also took to social media and informed about his decision to retire from international cricket on the same day.