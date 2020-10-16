Sections
E-Paper
Home / It's Viral / Can you recall the game being played in this pic? It may send you down memory lane

Can you recall the game being played in this pic? It may send you down memory lane

Did you play this game as a child?

Updated: Oct 16, 2020, 16:48 IST

By Amrita Kohli, Hindustan Times New Delhi

IPS officer Dipanshu Kabra has shared the image on his Twitter handle. (Twitter/@ipskabra)

Do you realise it’s Friday already? That means the weekend is right around the corner and it’s time to start getting into relax mode. Here is a tweet that may do the trick for you. Likely, it’ll also send you on a trip down memory lane.

IPS officer Dipanshu Kabra has shared the image on his Twitter handle. It shows a bunch of children playing a game that you may have played in your childhood. But can you recall its name?

“Remember this game? Can you name it? #ThrowbackThursday #TBT #ChildhoodMemories #90sLife,” shared Kabra on Twitter along with the image. Take a look at his tweet:



Since being shared earlier today, the image has collected over 400 likes and lots of comments.



“Poshampa and I still remember the entire poem,” wrote a Twitter user. To this, Kabra replied, “Tell then”, and the individual obliged.

Several others reacted to the tweet:

 “‘Poshamapa’… Lovely game and great fun without any resources,” posted someone.

What about you? Did you remember the game?

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Delhi next on NCB radar to launch Mumbai-style crackdown on drugs
Oct 16, 2020 14:10 IST
LeT, JeM backing Taliban in fighting in Helmand, says top Afghan official
Oct 16, 2020 16:37 IST
Why Centre will borrow Rs 1.1 lakh crore, Nirmala Sitharaman explains
Oct 16, 2020 15:42 IST
Govt soon to decide on minimum age of marriage for girls, says PM Modi
Oct 16, 2020 17:00 IST

latest news

SSR death case: Delhi advocate arrested for spreading fake news on
Oct 16, 2020 17:02 IST
Sushant Singh Rajput death: NCB arrests one more accused
Oct 16, 2020 17:02 IST
News updates from Hindustan Times: Leopard kills 11-year old girl in Uttarakhand, 6th child killed in last 1 month and all the latest news
Oct 16, 2020 17:02 IST
Chitkara University holds webinar on investor awareness, financial education
Oct 16, 2020 17:01 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.