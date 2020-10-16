Can you recall the game being played in this pic? It may send you down memory lane

IPS officer Dipanshu Kabra has shared the image on his Twitter handle. (Twitter/@ipskabra)

Do you realise it’s Friday already? That means the weekend is right around the corner and it’s time to start getting into relax mode. Here is a tweet that may do the trick for you. Likely, it’ll also send you on a trip down memory lane.

IPS officer Dipanshu Kabra has shared the image on his Twitter handle. It shows a bunch of children playing a game that you may have played in your childhood. But can you recall its name?

“Remember this game? Can you name it? #ThrowbackThursday #TBT #ChildhoodMemories #90sLife,” shared Kabra on Twitter along with the image. Take a look at his tweet:

Since being shared earlier today, the image has collected over 400 likes and lots of comments.

“Poshampa and I still remember the entire poem,” wrote a Twitter user. To this, Kabra replied, “Tell then”, and the individual obliged.

Several others reacted to the tweet:

“‘Poshamapa’… Lovely game and great fun without any resources,” posted someone.

What about you? Did you remember the game?