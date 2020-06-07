Can you solve Bengaluru Police’s riddle tweet? It has an important message

Giving a twist to the popular fairy tale phrase “Mirror mirror on the wall” and using as their tweet’s caption, Bengaluru Police has now invited people to take part in a riddle whose answer reveals an important message.

To “#ArrestCorona”, the department tweeted “Riddle riddle on the timeline, who’s the smartest of us all?” They also added an image which contains the actual riddle. The caption on the image asks people to “put on their thinking cap” to solve the mystery.

The actual riddle reads, “What has two loops, fits perfectly on your ears, makes you look real cool, and saves your life?”

Did you solve the puzzle? In case you’re still scratching your head, the answer shared by this Twitter user will clear up your confusion:

Yes, it’s a mask! It’s among the most effective ways to stop the spread of coronavirus. Time and again, different authorities are also urging people to use masks, just like the way Bengaluru Police did.

The post also received other comments from people. While some correctly guessed the answer, a few chose the route of hilarity while commenting.

“Answer could be eye glasses also, but due to prevailing situation it is Mask,” wrote a Twitter user. “My kid says Maks [Mask],” said another.

“”MASK”, a new hero of current situation, a covering made of fibre or gauze and fitting over the nose and mouth to protect against air pollutants, or made of sterile gauze and worn to prevent infection of the wearer or (in surgery) of the patient,” explained a third.

What do you think of Bengaluru Police’s tweet?

