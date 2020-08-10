Sections
Can you spot the real-life dog in this room of wooden carved canines?

The caption shared along with the post, when translated from Japanese, reads, “It has turned into a sculpture again”.

Updated: Aug 10, 2020 17:10 IST

By Sanya Budhiraja, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Let’s see if you can distinguish the real-life dog from the wooden carvings. (Twitter/@hashimotomio)

Many dog parents may attest to the fact that their cute canine children hold the potential of being derpy and diligent, often all at once. This particular pooch named Tsuki-kun is proving that dogs can be deceptive too.

Posted on Twitter from an animal woodcarver and pet parent’s account on August 8, this clip is 30 seconds long. The caption shared along with the post, when translated from Japanese, reads, “It has turned into a sculpture again”.

The recording opens to a shot of a room filled with animal wood carvings. From llamas to cats and dogs, realistic-looking sculptures of various animals in dynamic poses can be seen in the film.

As the video continues, the camera person approaches a wooden elevation, where carvings of a few dogs and a rabbit are placed. But here is the catch, not all the canines placed on the wooden stage are inanimate.



Let’s see if you can distinguish the real-life dog from the wooden carvings:

This tweet has created quite a buzz on the micro-blogging application since its original posting. The clip currently has over 5.8 million views. The tweet, itself, has accumulated over 1.2 lakh retweets and comments along with almost five lakh likes.

Here is what tweeple had to say about the share. One person said, “Amazing!”. Another individual wrote, “Awww”.

“Very cute,” read one comment on the thread when translated from Japanese. We agree with that statement.

What are your thoughts on this recording? Were you able to find the hidden dog?

Also Read | Can you find the doggo in this picture? It may be trickier than you think

