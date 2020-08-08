Capybara gets pranked by naughty meerkat, video will make you laugh out loud. Watch

The clip showing the meerkat’s mischievous practical joke may just brighten up your morning. (Twitter/@susantananda3)

When it comes to pulling pranks or just being naughty, some residents of the animal kingdom are no less than humans. One such clip of a meerkat trying to pinch a capybara proves the case. Shared on Twitter by IFS officer Susanta Nanda, the clip showing the meerkat’s mischievous practical joke may just brighten up your morning.

The 8-second-long clip shows two capybaras chilling in an open space without any worries. A few seconds into the video, a meerkat can be seen closing upon one capybara that is totally unaware of the mischievous being. The meerkat swiftly pokes the animal and runs away in a playful mode as the capybara looks around startled.

Check out the video:

Posted on August 7, the clip has garnered over 9,400 views and many comments from netizens. While some were amused with the naughty meerkat, others found the innocent twitching of the capybara adorable.

Here’s how they reacted:

“What’s cute is how the other capybara twitches when this one is nudged,” writes a Twitter user. “That meerkat is a troublesome fellow,” says another. “Hakuna Matata,” comments a third.

“So amusing and naughty,” says a fourth.

What do you think of this naughty meerkat?