Sections
Home / It's Viral / Capybara gets pranked by naughty meerkat, video will make you laugh out loud. Watch

Capybara gets pranked by naughty meerkat, video will make you laugh out loud. Watch

The meerkat swiftly pokes the animal and runs away in a playful mode as the capybara looks around startled.

Updated: Aug 08, 2020 08:57 IST

By Srimoyee Chowdhury, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The clip showing the meerkat’s mischievous practical joke may just brighten up your morning. (Twitter/@susantananda3)

When it comes to pulling pranks or just being naughty, some residents of the animal kingdom are no less than humans. One such clip of a meerkat trying to pinch a capybara proves the case. Shared on Twitter by IFS officer Susanta Nanda, the clip showing the meerkat’s mischievous practical joke may just brighten up your morning.

The 8-second-long clip shows two capybaras chilling in an open space without any worries. A few seconds into the video, a meerkat can be seen closing upon one capybara that is totally unaware of the mischievous being. The meerkat swiftly pokes the animal and runs away in a playful mode as the capybara looks around startled.

Check out the video:



Posted on August 7, the clip has garnered over 9,400 views and many comments from netizens. While some were amused with the naughty meerkat, others found the innocent twitching of the capybara adorable.



Here’s how they reacted:

“What’s cute is how the other capybara twitches when this one is nudged,” writes a Twitter user. “That meerkat is a troublesome fellow,” says another. “Hakuna Matata,” comments a third.

“So amusing and naughty,” says a fourth.

What do you think of this naughty meerkat?

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

US counterspy chief warns Russia, China, Iran trying to meddle in 2020 election
Aug 08, 2020 09:53 IST
New Zealand accepts decision to postpone World Cup
Aug 08, 2020 09:53 IST
Core objective of NEP will be translated into action through National Curriculum Framework: CBSE
Aug 08, 2020 09:49 IST
Wont be able to take exams without scribes, assistive devices: Differently abled DU students
Aug 08, 2020 09:44 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.