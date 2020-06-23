‘Caring and cooperative’: Video of two wolves is all about being kind to each other

Wolves are among the majestic creatures of the animal kingdom. Moving in packs, wolves are extremely caring and attentive towards each member of their herd. The Internet is a treasure trove of such videos which show different actions of wolves. We bring you one such beautiful video featuring two wolves which will not only amaze you but also remind you of some important life lessons.

Posted on Twitter by Wolf Conservation Centre, the clip shows two wolves. As the video starts, the wolf with a gorgeous white coat is seen licking another one with a black coat. The black-furred wolf stares at the camera with an intense gaze as the other one keeps on grooming it.

“Wolves are caring. Wolves are cooperative. Be like a wolf,” reads the caption. Now we probably know why wolves were chosen as a sigil for the prestigious House of Stark in the series Game of Thrones. Also, brownie points for all those who found similarities between these animals with Ghost and Grey Wind, the direwolves of Jon Snow and Robb Stark, respectively.

Take a look at the video:

The clip has garnered over 63,400 views since being posted on June 22. While some were amazed to learn more about wolves, others dropped their comments on the other characteristics of wolves.

“Beautiful. I love wolves,” writes a Twitter user. “Our world needs more of this right now,” comments another.

“While wolves start their way most often alone, they are wise to attach, collaborate and work together with other wolves, like them. That’s how they can achieve great things together and care for others,” says another.

What do you think of these majestic animals?