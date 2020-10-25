Sections
E-Paper
Home / It's Viral / Cat and doggo zoomies may remind you of a high-speed chase sequence. Watch

Cat and doggo zoomies may remind you of a high-speed chase sequence. Watch

“Meowssion impawsible,” read one comment under the post.

Updated: Oct 25, 2020, 21:44 IST

By Sanya Budhiraja, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The image shows a cat and a dog. (Reddit/@Aussie-troll)

Videos that show cute animals running around excitedly and playing have a special place in netizens’ hearts. If you’re someone who enjoys watching ‘zoomies’ clips, then this video which was shared on the subreddit of the same name may tickle your fancy. This recording, which shows a cat chasing a doggo, is not only super cute but also highly entertaining to watch.

Posted on Reddit on October 25, this share is just a little over 20 seconds long. “Double the fun,” reads the caption of the post. When the caption states double, it truly means double.

The video shows a black-and-white furred feline chasing a brown-furred pooch. The two four-legged cuties run around an open area with astonishing speed.

What makes the clip all the more entertaining to watch is the background music. Set to the Theme from Mission: Impossible, the recording is nothing short of an adorable high-speed chase-sequence.



Check out the video, but be careful - these two cuties may just zoomie straight into your heart.

Double the fun from r/Zoomies

Since being shared, this clip has received a whole lot of love from netizens, and rightfully so. The post currently has over 18,500 upvotes and more than 200 comments.

Here is what Redditors had to say about the recording. One person said, “I never seen a cat run that much”. To this, somebody responded, “Yeah, that dog must have really annoyed it”.

Another individual wrote, “Mission impawsible... could be the fast and the furrious too you know”. “All-around fantastic video,” read one comment under the post.

What are your thoughts on this post?

Also Read | ‘Come for the zoomies but stay for the tongue’ is the motto of this dog video. Watch

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

‘Our Hindutva is not clanging utensils’: Uddhav Thackeray’s Dussehra speech
Oct 25, 2020 20:40 IST
Top US officials Mike Pompeo, Mark Esper to arrive in India on Monday
Oct 25, 2020 20:31 IST
IPL 2020, RR vs MI Live: Stokes, Smith take charge after early blow
Oct 25, 2020 21:50 IST
Top White House aide says United States not trying to control Covid-19 pandemic
Oct 25, 2020 21:07 IST

latest news

BJP central leaders try to end tussle between Bengal president, youth front chief
Oct 25, 2020 21:46 IST
Kerala plans to withdraw general consent given to probe agency CBI
Oct 25, 2020 21:40 IST
Cat and doggo zoomies may remind you of a high-speed chase sequence. Watch
Oct 25, 2020 21:44 IST
Kangana Ranaut, sister seek time till Nov 15 to appear before Mumbai Police
Oct 25, 2020 21:47 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.