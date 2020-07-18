Cat and hooman perform this highly synchronised trick, leave netizens in awe. Watch

The image shows a cat standing on the sole of its hooman’s shoe. (Instagram/@kits_and_tricks)

Many cat parents may agree with the notion that our furry little feline friends do a lot for us. From showering us with hugs and kisses whenever they please to bringing us unwarranted presents, the list is highly diverse. This particular feline is going above and beyond its pet duties by helping its hooman workout.

Posted on Instagram from Kitsune, the cat explorer’s very own account, the video has been shared with a caption reading, “This one took meowmy a long time to master ‘cause she needed to build up her leg strength”.

The recording shows Kitsune’s hooman lying on a white-tile floor, wearing a red top, brown shorts and grey sneakers. The pet parent raises her legs in the air, and just then, the white-and-tangerine furred feline jumps onto the soles of her sneakers.

The pet parent starts moving her legs in a biking motion, ever so lightly. The kitty moves from one sole of the shoe to the other in harmony with its hooman.

The video ends with the pet parent signalling the cat to jump down while offering it a treat for doing so.

Since being shared on the photo and video sharing application, the post has received a lot of love. It currently has over 1,100 views and many encouraging comments.

Here is what Instagram users had to say about this neat trick. One person said, “Very impressive, great work”. Another individual wrote, “Love it so much”.

“A cat treadmill!! That looks fantastic!” read one comment. An Instagram user proclaimed, “You are so talented”.

What are your thoughts on this highly synchronised pet parent and cat duo?

