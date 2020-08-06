Cat bros use catio for everything other than what it is intended for. Watch

Sections
Cat logic: It’s a boxing ring, it’s a trampoline but, it’s not a catio.

Updated: Aug 06, 2020 18:20 IST

By Sanya Budhiraja, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The image shows a feline named Aspen climbing a catio. (Instagram/@bennyfromtheblock)

Many pet parents may attest to the fact that gift giving doesn’t always go as planned when it comes to their furry little four-legged children. Case in point, this hilarious cat video which shows feline brothers Benny and Aspen reacting to a catio their hooman gifted them.

Posted on Instagram from Benny’s very own account on August 5, the clip has been shared with a caption reading, “Shoulda asked us before wasting $$$ on a catio”.

The recording starts with the pet parent initially explaining their decision to buy the catio. “Thought my cats would love a catio,” reads the text on the screen. The video then goes on to show the cats being introduced to the catio. Text reading, “They hate it,” appears on the screen.

As the clip progresses, viewers see the kitties use the catio as everything other than its intended purpose, i.e. an area for chilling out. The feline brothers use it as a boxing ring, a rock climbing wall, a trampoline, and a general object of destruction.



Check out this ‘purrfect cattitude’ below:

Since being shared on the photo and video sharing application, this post has received a lot of love. It currently has nearly 1,300 upvotes and many thoughtful comments.

Here is what Instagram users had to say about kitty brothers Benny and Aspen’s reaction to the catio. One person said, “Omg it is fun”.

Another individual wrote, “Cat logic: cat’s interest in the object is inversely proportional to the price of the object”.

“Beautiful and playful cats,” read one comment under the post and we cannot say we disagree. What are your thoughts on these kitties?

