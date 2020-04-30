Cat carries her sick kitten to a hospital in Turkey, medics treat the little one. See pics

The feeling of motherhood really passes the bounds of space, time, and even species. A tweet involving a cat and its baby kitten aptly shows how motherly love is same for everyone. Shared on April 27 by a Twitter user, the images detail the story of how the cat took its kitten to a hospital for treatment.

The images show the cat carrying the little kitten in its mouth into a hospital in Istanbul, Turkey. The Twitter user also shared another post on the same thread with a different set of pictures of the cats. They showcase medics helping the cat and her baby. The translated caption of this tweet reads, “Today we were in the emergency room of the hospital, a cat rushed to bring her offspring in her mouth”.

Here are the tweets detailing the story of the cat and its kitten:

This sweet incident that showcases motherly love has been shared on many different social media platforms. On Reddit, an individual who claimed that they were involved in the incident first-hand wrote, “Mother cat brought a kitten to hospital emergency and we helped it. There was a veterinarian. Kitten is fine and healthy right now”.

Redditors were highly impressed by the cat mother. One person wrote, “Beautiful. Perfect. Love”. While another responded with, “Purrfect love....I’ll be going now”. “They should give it a cat scan,” read one comment punnily.

Indian Revenue Service official, Naveed Trumboo also tweeted about the episode. Here is how tweeple reacted to his post:

We’re happy to know that the kitten got the care it deserved. What are your thoughts on this mummy feline?