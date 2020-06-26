Sections
Cat does the most cat thing and gets startled by unassuming foot movement. Watch

Do you ever look at someone and wonder what is going on inside their head? This kitty may prompt that thought.

Updated: Jun 26, 2020 19:17 IST

By Sanya Budhiraja, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The image shows a grey-and-black furred feline standing on its hind legs. (Reddit/@Peterawrr)

Felines are multifaceted beings who hold the ability to be dominant, derpy and delightful, all at once. A clip that depicts one being all of the above simultaneously is bound to capture netizens attention. Thus, we aren’t surprised at the amount of love this video is receiving on the subreddit ‘startled cats’.

Shared on June 25, the post has been shared with a caption reading, “I moved my foot”.

The recording shows a grey-and-black furred feline standing on its hind legs. Two of the cat’s paws are placed atop a blue couch. A hooman seems to be laying on the sofa. The pet parent makes the slightest of movements. This seems to be all the instigation the kitty needed to go flying backwards. When we say flying, we mean... why don’t you just check out the clip for yourself to decipher what we really mean.



This post currently has over 11,000 upvotes and more than 50 comments.



Here is how Redditors reacted to the share. One person said, “He’s like ‘oh no, it moves!’” trying to guess the feline’s perspective. Another individual wrote, “His foot. His foot!” while doing the same.

“That backwards walk tho,” read one comment. To this, another Redditor responded with, “Hahahaha! Like a scared little meerkat”. The resemblance is truly uncanny. The comparisons to other animals continued with somebody else writing, “I love him, he’s a little grey tiger”.

What are your thoughts on this startled kitty?

Also Read | Cat goes on a hike, gets startled by hoomans stepping on a stick. Watch

