Cat drinks water from cooler effortlessly, video wows people

“Cats are so clever,” wrote a Twitter user while commenting on the video.

Updated: Aug 30, 2020 19:01 IST

By Trisha Sengupta, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The image shows the cat drinking water from the cooler. (Screengrab)

Every now and then, the Internet is graced with videos that showcase how intelligent cats are. Case in point is this clip of a feline drinking water from a cooler and that too absolutely effortlessly.

The video is now being shared by many on Twitter, and it’s evoking a sense of surprise in people too. There is a probability that the clip will have the same effect on you.

“Stop everything you are doing and see this cat drinking water from the water cooler,” with this caption, a Twitter user shared the clip which is really amusing to look at. IFS officer Sudha Ramen also shared the clip. “Just wow! Animals, especially pets learn so much from us. Better, we behave well,” she tweeted while sharing the video.

The video shows a cat standing on its hind legs in front of a water cooler. It then shows the feline pressing the cooler tap to drink water. If reading that amused and astonished you, wait till you see the video.



Take a look at the clip which has now created a buzz online:

Since being shared, both the posts have gathered tons of reactions from people. While some expressed their surprise, others talked about unusual behaviours of cats they’d observed.

“My cat used to press the refrigerator door button for cold water,” wrote a Twitter user. “Amazing clip, so cool,” expressed another. “Cats are so clever,” said a third and we do agree.

Here’s how others reacted:

What do you think of the video?

