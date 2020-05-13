Cat enters room, meets rug and then does this. Watch funny feline video

Cats are pretty smart. However, there are times when they act like major weirdoes and showcase such behaviour which the simple minds of mortals, read hoomans, may find extremely difficult to grasp. Just like this video which shows a cat suddenly breaking into a bizarre behaviour before resuming back to normal.

Shared on reddit and then on Twitter, the video shows a cat walking into a room and pause for a moment when it gets on top of a rug. Then it does this:

Since being shared just a day ago, the video has already gathered over 62,000 views and 5,900 likes. Additionally, more than 2,000 people have retweeted the post. From trying to understand the reason behind the feline’s freaky behaviour to laughing out loud, people dropped varied comments on the post. A few also took a hilarious route while commenting.

“Cats and their nocturnal instincts, casually acting crazy because why not,” wrote a Twitter user. “But, why?” questioned another. “Killed it. You’re safe now. You’re welcome,” wrote another trying to give voice to the cat’s thoughts.

What do you think of the video?

Also Read | Ever tried copying your siblings? This kitty’s attempt to copy her bunny bros will melt your heart