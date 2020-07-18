Cat exemplifies ‘if it fits, I sits’ logic in the most derpy manner. Watch

If you are a cat content enthusiast, then you may be aware of the ‘if it fits, I sits’ logic. This statement refers to the act of cats squeezing their bodies to fit into some rather unusual spaces to hang out. Suppose you’re still a little confused about what this phrase means, worry not. Here is a video that exemplifies the ‘if it fits, I sits’ theory.

Posted on Reddit on July 18, this clip has been shared with a caption reading, “Where is he hiding?”.

At the beginning of the recording, viewers come face-to-face with a grey-coloured sofa placed in a living room. The camera person pans the device downwards, under the couch. This action reveals the torn underlining of the furniture, inside which a white-furred feline is peacefully sleeping.

How did the kitty even get there? More importantly, why did the cat decide to sleep in such an uncomfortable location? Check out the video and let us know your thoughts.

Since being shared, this post has captured netizens attention. It currently has over 8,200 upvotes and almost 100 comments.

Here is what Redditors had to say about the cat who sits wherever it fits. One person jokingly said, “Wow, I love a good DIY cat bed”.

Another kitty parent wrote, “Good to know my cat isn’t the only one ripping up the underneath of the couch to sleep inside of it”. “Mhh, comfy hammock,” read one comment on the subreddit.

A Reddit user proclaimed, “This is the cutest thing I’ve seen”. We agree. This may be inconvenient for the pet parent, but it surely makes for a fun watch.

What are your thoughts on this recording?

