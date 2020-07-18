Sections
Home / It's Viral / Cat exemplifies ‘if it fits, I sits’ logic in the most derpy manner. Watch

Cat exemplifies ‘if it fits, I sits’ logic in the most derpy manner. Watch

You won’t believe where this cat is sleeping.

Updated: Jul 18, 2020 19:54 IST

By Sanya Budhiraja, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The image shows a white-furred feline sleeping. (Reddit/@shake_a)

If you are a cat content enthusiast, then you may be aware of the ‘if it fits, I sits’ logic. This statement refers to the act of cats squeezing their bodies to fit into some rather unusual spaces to hang out. Suppose you’re still a little confused about what this phrase means, worry not. Here is a video that exemplifies the ‘if it fits, I sits’ theory.

Posted on Reddit on July 18, this clip has been shared with a caption reading, “Where is he hiding?”.

At the beginning of the recording, viewers come face-to-face with a grey-coloured sofa placed in a living room. The camera person pans the device downwards, under the couch. This action reveals the torn underlining of the furniture, inside which a white-furred feline is peacefully sleeping.

How did the kitty even get there? More importantly, why did the cat decide to sleep in such an uncomfortable location? Check out the video and let us know your thoughts.



Where is he hiding? from r/AnimalsBeingJerks

Since being shared, this post has captured netizens attention. It currently has over 8,200 upvotes and almost 100 comments.

Here is what Redditors had to say about the cat who sits wherever it fits. One person jokingly said, “Wow, I love a good DIY cat bed”.

Another kitty parent wrote, “Good to know my cat isn’t the only one ripping up the underneath of the couch to sleep inside of it”. “Mhh, comfy hammock,” read one comment on the subreddit.

A Reddit user proclaimed, “This is the cutest thing I’ve seen”. We agree. This may be inconvenient for the pet parent, but it surely makes for a fun watch.

What are your thoughts on this recording?

Also Read | This hooman is wearing his cat on a cap. Watch to find out why

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

The Congress needs to look at its own history | Opinion
Jul 18, 2020 20:33 IST
Karnataka sees another record spurt with 4,537 new Covid-19 cases
Jul 18, 2020 20:32 IST
Two held for killing Dalit sarpanch in Rohtak village
Jul 18, 2020 20:32 IST
Allowing communities to manage common assets | Opinion
Jul 18, 2020 20:30 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.